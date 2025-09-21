Shooting at New Hampshire Country Club Leaves One Dead, Several Injured; Suspect Held

Police block a road to a country club where a shooting happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire | Image: AP

A tragic shooting took place on Saturday at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, leaving one person dead and several others injured. According to Fox News, the suspect has been taken into custody.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office reported that a man entered the country club and opened fire, killing one man and injuring others. Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were injured.

The Nashua Police Department released a statement saying, “Video surveillance has confirmed there was only one shooter and they are currently being detained.” They added, “The scene is still an active investigation, but there is no further danger to the public.”

Earlier reports had claimed there were two armed suspects, one of whom was still at large. However, the Attorney General’s Office later clarified that those reports were “erroneous” and confirmed that only one suspect was involved and is now in custody.

The Attorney General’s Office also stated, “Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

Following the incident, residents in nearby Dunstable, Massachusetts about 10 miles from Nashua were placed under a shelter-in-place order. The order applied to people living on Thorndike Street, High Street, and Hardy Street.

In a statement, Dunstable Emergency Management said, “This order is being implemented out of caution in connection with an active threat incident at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, NH.” Residents were advised to stay indoors, lock all doors and windows, and avoid the roads near the affected area.

The Sheraton Hotel on Tara Boulevard in Nashua was set up as a unification site for those affected by the incident. Authorities have asked the public to stay away from the Sky Meadow area while the investigation is underway.

New Hampshire State Police confirmed that they are assisting local police in the investigation.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen expressed her concern on social media, posting on X, “My team and I are closely monitoring reports of the horrific tragedy at Sky Meadow Country Club tonight. Billy and I are praying for those injured. There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence.”

Democratic Representative Maggie Goodlander also responded, saying, “I'm closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information.”

The investigation remains active, and authorities are expected to share more details soon.