Shooting Incident At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University Leaves At Least 7 Injured, Authorities Say

Shooting Incident At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University Leaves At Least 7 Injured, Authorities SayShooting Incident At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University Leaves At Least 7 Injured, Authorities Say | Image: AP

At least seven people were injured in a shooting incident at Pennsylvania's Lincoln University Saturday night, authorities said. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said law enforcement had responded and were actively investigating.

No other details on the shooting, including the condition of the victims, were available. Authorities asked people to avoid the area. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered the full support of his administration to the university and local law enforcement.

“Join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” he said. Lincoln, a historically Black university in Oxford, is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Philadelphia. More details awaited.

(This story is from a syndicated feed. The headline has been changed).

Advertisement

Also Read: Timor Leste Officially Becomes ASEAN 11th Member