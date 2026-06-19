Shooting In New York's Times Square Trigger Panic; One Injured, Juvenile Suspect Held

New Delhi: Panic swept through New York City's iconic Times Square on Thursday after gunfire erupted in the crowded tourist hub, sending hundreds of visitors, commuters and pedestrians scrambling for cover.

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody, while police continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the shooting occurred at around 3:40 pm near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, just hours after a massive parade celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA championship had drawn huge crowds to Manhattan.

The incident unfolded only a short distance from a parked police vehicle, allowing officers to respond almost immediately.

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Videos shared on social media captured scenes of chaos, with loud gunshots prompting frightened crowds to flee in all directions. Witnesses described hearing multiple shots before police rushed into the area and secured the scene.

Police confirmed that one person was injured and taken to hospital. The victim's condition has not been officially disclosed.

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Authorities also recovered a firearm and detained a juvenile suspect shortly after the shooting. Preliminary investigations indicate the gunfire may have stemmed from a dispute involving multiple individuals rather than a random attack.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and questioning witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events. According to reports, officials have not released the identity of the juvenile suspect because of age-related legal protections.

No additional arrests have been announced, and authorities have not disclosed whether the suspect will face charges as an adult.

The incident briefly brought activity to a standstill in one of the world's busiest tourist destinations as a heavy police presence cordoned off parts of Times Square.