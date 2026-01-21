'Should Have Gotten Nobel Peace Prize For Each War', says Donald Trump As He Targets Norway Again

Washington: US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize last year, claiming that he should've been awarded the prize for stopping each of the "eight" wars.

Trump fired shots at the Norwegian government for, as he believed, "deliberately" not giving him the prize, despite Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store's clarification that the government holds no authority over deciding Nobel laureates.

"Should have gotten the Nobel Prize for each war. But I don't say that. I saved millions and millions of people. Don't let anyone tell you that Norway doesn't control the shots, okay? It's in Norway. Norway controls the shots," he said.

Trump praises Maria Corina Machado

Trump praised Venezuela's opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, for "presenting" him with the Nobel Peace Prize, admitting that the US President deserved it more.

"That's why I have such respect for Maria, doing what she did. She said, I don't deserve the Nobel Prize. He does," Trump said.

However, after Machado's gesture, the Nobel Foundation clarified that Nobel Prizes cannot be passed on or further distributed, days after the Institute issued a statement saying that a laureate cannot share the prize with others, nor transfer it once it has been announced.

Nobel Peace Prize snub

Trump had earlier expressed grievance to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in a personal message over the Nobel Peace Prize snub, which has altered his approach to global affairs and alliance politics.

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," Trump said.

Norway's Prime Minister clarified to Trump that the Norwegian government has no authority over deciding Nobel laureates.