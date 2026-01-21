Car At 120 Kmph, Cigarette In Hand, And Loud Music: 4 Teens Die In Tragic Udaipur Car Crash

New Delhi: In another shocking incident, at least four teenagers- including three minors- lost their lives after two cars collided in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Saturday. Six other people, meanwhile, also sustained injuries following the fatal clash.

Newly surfaced video footage reveals that the vehicle was traveling at speeds reaching 120 km/h prior to the crash.

The video further captures two friends repeatedly pleading with the driver to slow down. However, he nonchalantly continues to smoke and listen to loud music while a video plays on an adjacent screen, ultimately leading to the fatal accident.

In the aftermath of the crash, the video recording continued even as the screen of the phone goes dark. In the meantime, the audio also captured a harrowing scene where at least one of the friends was heard pleading for help and gasping for air, telling rescuers that he is unable to breathe.

Driving to get tea

The collision turned the celebrations of a friend’s birthday into mourning.

The incident occurred when the six friends, after attending a 'Mehfil-e-Milad' event in Udaipur, were driving towards the old Ahmedabad highway for tea. Reportedly, their vehicle collided with another car bound for Gujarat, claiming the lives of four young men- Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19), and Ghulam Khwaja (17).

The remaining two friends and all four occupants of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Haryanvi songs played

The nearly nine-minute video, recorded by a passenger in the backseat, captures Sher Mohammad (19) driving while a Haryanvi song and video play loudly on the stereo. Even as the speedometer climbs past 100 kmph, Mohammad continues to smoke nonchalantly, showing no intention of reducing his speed despite the high-risk environment.

In the footage, the friend recording the video is heard saying, "Haath hatao (move your hand)," as he zooms in on the speedometer, which shows the needle surpassing 120 kmph. As the car continues to accelerate, another passenger notes that they have reached 140 kmph and pleads with Sher Mohammad to slow down. Despite multiple friends repeatedly urging him to reduce his speed, the driver did not decelerate.

Within seconds of the final warning, the car swerves violently and the recording captures a chilling scream followed by a thunderous crash and the sound of shattering glass before the video feed cuts to total darkness.

"Bachalo bhayya"

At the 1:23 mark of the recording, the violent impact occurs, followed by over 40 seconds of eerie static. The silence is eventually broken by the harrowing sounds of two survivors groaning in agony as they remain trapped in the wreckage.

"Bachalo bhayya... Mummy... Bachalo (Save me, please)," one of the friends can be heard asking someone near the site of the accident for help.

"Bachalo, main andar phansa hua hoon, mereko saans nahin aa rahi hai (I am stuck inside, I can't breathe)," screamed the survivors.