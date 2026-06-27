'Shouldn't Feel Like a Suburb of Islamabad': Denmark Set To Ban Islamic Call To Prayer 'Azaan'

New Delhi: Denmark is once again considering a nationwide ban on the public broadcast of the Islamic call to prayer (Azaan), reigniting a debate over immigration, religious freedom and national identity.

The proposal, announced by Danish Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bødskov, is currently under legal review to determine whether it complies with Denmark's Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

Speaking to Danish media, Bødskov said the Islamic call to prayer "should not be heard over Danish rooftops" and added that people "shouldn't be in any doubt whether they've ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when they walk around Denmark." He argued that amplified calls to prayer have "no place in Denmark" and said the government wants to curb what it describes as the growing "Islamisation" of public spaces.

The proposed legislation would prohibit loudspeaker-amplified calls to prayer from mosques across Denmark, replacing the current system where such broadcasts are mainly regulated through local noise laws.

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However, the government has not yet introduced a formal bill, and officials are first examining whether a nationwide restriction can withstand constitutional scrutiny.

This is the third attempt by a Danish government to introduce such a ban after similar efforts in 2020 and 2025 failed to become law.

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In cities such as Copenhagen, strict local noise regulations already prevent outdoor loudspeaker broadcasts from mosques, meaning only a handful of mosques currently broadcast the Azaan publicly.

The move comes amid Denmark's broader push to tighten immigration and integration policies under Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's government.

Earlier this year, the country introduced additional restrictions related to Islamic dress and prayer facilities in educational institutions, continuing one of Europe's toughest immigration agendas.

Supporters of the proposal argue that a nationwide ban would create uniform rules governing public religious broadcasts and help preserve Denmark's cultural identity.

Critics, however, say the measure unfairly targets one religion and could violate constitutional protections guaranteeing the right to practise religion publicly.