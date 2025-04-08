'Simpsons Did it Again': Netizens Claim Show Predicted Economic Collapse Under Trump 2.0 Era | Image: X

New Delhi: The Simpsons, for decades, has not only entertained its audiences but has an uncanny ability to predict real-world events that have baffled fans time to time. From COVID-19 to Donald Trump's rise in the US presidency, the cartoon once made a bold prediction. This time, it has foreseen the collapse of the US economy under the Republican leader’s rule, which has eerie accuracy to the current situation after the US President imposed tariffs, raising tension across the world.

Trump's Rise to US Presidency

Back in 2000, The Simpsons made a bold prediction about Donald Trump becoming president. Fast forward to 2016, and the prediction became true. But it doesn’t stop there. In a 2015 episode, the show hinted at Trump's return to the White House in 2024, a prediction now confirmed. However, in an even more unsettling incident, the 2016 "Treehouse of Horror XXVII" episode showed Homer with a badge reading “Ivanka 2028,” suggesting the rise of a political dynasty.

With Ivanka Trump’s involvement in the White House and speculation about her future ambitions, 2025 could be the year she steps back into the political spotlight.

US Economy Collapse: A Reality Soon?

One of the most alarming predictions for 2025 involves an economic crisis. With Donald Trump’s "Liberation Day" tariffs looming, inflation, and interest rates remain high and are impacting prices of basic and necessary items.

The 2000 episode "Bart to the Future" depicted America in economic ruin during Trump’s presidency, a situation that now feels like a potential future.

Simpsons Are Never Wrong: Internet Erupts After Post Goes Viral

A netizen with the username runaway_vol shared a post showing President Trump clicking on a red button reading, "Economy crash." The post read, "the simpsons did it again."

Another commented, "post the season and episode blair. we'd all love to see it."

A third user commented, "Decline is a choice," while another commented, "simpsons always predict."

From flying cars to personalized AI-driven medicine, The Simpsons seems to predict an increasingly futuristic world.