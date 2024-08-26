sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Singapore Indian-origin Opposition Leader Seeks High Court Trial Over Alleged Lies to Parliament

Published 14:48 IST, August 26th 2024

Singapore Indian-origin Opposition Leader Seeks High Court Trial Over Alleged Lies to Parliament

Singapore’s Indian-origin leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has applied to have his case heard in the High Court instead of the State Courts.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Singapore Indian-origin Opposition leader seeks High Court trial
Singapore Indian-origin Opposition leader seeks High Court trial | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:48 IST, August 26th 2024