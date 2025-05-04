Singapore Voters Hand Ruling PAP Clear Win

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his People’s Action Party (PAP) have secured a sweeping victory in Singapore’s general elections, official results confirmed, handing the long-time ruling party another strong mandate to govern.

The PAP crossed the majority threshold early Sunday morning by winning over 49 seats in the 97-member Parliament. Sample counts showed that all but 10 seats were likely to remain with the PAP, reaffirming its political dominance in the wealthy Southeast Asian city-state.

“We are grateful once again for your strong mandate, and we will honour it,” Wong told supporters gathered at Yio Chu Kang stadium. Smiling broadly after winning his own ward, he expressed gratitude to voters for their trust.

First Major Test for Wong

This election was Wong’s first major national test since taking over from former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last year. Lee is the son of Singapore’s founding leader, Lee Kuan Yew, and had governed the country for nearly two decades.

Wong had led Singapore’s COVID-19 task force during the pandemic, a role that significantly boosted his popularity. But this election also came at a time of economic uncertainty, driven in part by concerns over U.S. trade policy, particularly tariffs under President Donald Trump.

Wong warned that Singapore’s export-heavy economy could be impacted if the U.S. went ahead with tariff measures. “We need to stay open and competitive to counter their effects,” he said during the campaign. He also noted that such disruptions might demand significant restructuring of the economy.

Opposition Gains but PAP Holds Firm

While the PAP’s control of Parliament was never seriously in doubt, analysts had speculated whether a revitalised opposition could narrow the ruling party’s dominance. The election results, however, showed voters continuing to put their faith in the PAP’s leadership, especially during challenging global conditions.

Singapore’s political system has long been marked by PAP dominance, with the party steering the country from a developing outpost into one of the world’s most prosperous nations. At the same time, the government has faced criticism for limiting political dissent and tightly managing media and public expression.