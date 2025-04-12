Meet the 4 Brave Indians Honoured by Singapore for Rescuing Pawan Kalyan’s Son & Others from Fire | Image: X/Viral

New Delhi: The Singapore government on Friday, in a heartwarming moment, honoured the four Indian migrant workers for their extraordinary bravery in rescuing children and adults, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's son, from a raging fire at a shophouse on April 8. The workers—Inderjit Singh, Subramanian Saranraj, Nagarajan Anbarasan, and Sivasami Vijayaraj—received the "Friends of ACE" coins from the Manpower Ministry’s Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group, an initiative that supports migrant workers in Singapore.

“Their quick thinking and bravery made all the difference... Thank you for reminding us of the power of community in times of need,” the ministry expressed in a statement.

What Happened?

The rescue unfolded when the workers, upon hearing screams and noticing thick smoke from the third floor of a building housing Tomato Cooking School, rushed to the scene. They grabbed a scaffold and ladder from their workplace, opposite the blaze, and used these tools to access children stranded on a ledge outside the building.

Among those rescued was Mark Shankar Pawanovich, the son of Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Workers quickly formed a human chain, passing the children to safety. Despite the thick smoke and the imminent danger, the workers prioritized the children's safety over their own.

In just 10 minutes, the workers saved the lives of 10 children before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

How Did the Workers Execute the Rescue

Subramanian Saranraj, 34, recalled the heartbreaking sight of children struggling to breathe while surrounded by thick smoke. We too have children. Had it been our kids, would we have stood by and done nothing?” he said, highlighting the urgency they felt to act.

Nagarajan Anbarasan, 37, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “When we saw the children in distress, we couldn’t bear it.” The workers immediately knew they had to do whatever it took to save the children, even if it meant risking their own lives.

The workers decided against using the stairs due to thick smoke and a lack of protective equipment. Instead, they accessed the building through the windows, rescuing children who were at risk of jumping out in panic.

The Aftermath:

A 10-year-old Australian girl who had been rescued from the fire tragically passed away in the hospital on Tuesday. In total, 22 lives were lost in the fire, including 16 children aged between six and ten, and six adults aged 23 to 55.

Fire Safety Taken for Granted?

Preliminary investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) revealed that the fire likely started from an area used for storage on the second floor. Additionally, authorities found fire safety violations at the site, including unauthorized partitioning and the illegal use of upper floors for non-residential purposes. Only the first floor was approved for use as a children’s enrichment centre, while the other floors were designated for residential purposes.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is continuing investigations, and those found guilty of unauthorized usage could face fines up to SGD 200,000.