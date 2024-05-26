 Hamas Rocket Attack From Gaza Sets off Air Raid Sirens in Tel Avi | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Heatwave | Suraj Revanna Assault Case | Russia under attack | Lok Sabha Session |

Published 17:57 IST, May 26th 2024

Hamas Rocket Attack From Gaza Sets off Air Raid Sirens in Tel Aviv for the First Time in Months

The militants have continued to fire projectiles at communities around Gaza more than 7 months into the war but have not fired longer-range rockets in months.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Israeli military recovered Nisenbaum's remains, along with those of two other Israelis killed during the attack, in an operation in Gaza last week.
Mourners attend the funeral of Michel Nisenbaum in Ashkelon, Israel on May 26, 2024. | Image: (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read

17:01 IST, May 26th 2024

Advertisement