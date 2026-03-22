Six Dead, One Missing in Qatar Helicopter Crash as Rescue Ops Continue | Image: AP / Representative Image

At least six people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Qatar’s territorial waters, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The aircraft reportedly went down during a routine operation after suffering a technical malfunction, according to the defence ministry.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said that search operations have so far located six of the seven people who were on board, all of whom have been confirmed dead.

In an official statement, the ministry said, “Search efforts have resulted in finding six out of seven who were on board. The death of those who were found has been confirmed.”

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The ministry added that efforts are still underway to locate the last missing individual as specialised teams continue to carry out intensive search and rescue operations in the area.

Further, they expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.