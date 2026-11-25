Mississippi: Six people, including two children, are feared missing after a small aircraft crashed off Mississippi's Horn Island, prompting the US Coast Guard to launch a search and rescue operation in the area. In a post on X, US Coast Guard Heartland said rescue crews were searching for the downed Cessna Centurion 210 aircraft approximately two miles northeast of Horn Island after Coast Guard watchstanders in Mobile received a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday.

“@USCG rescue crews are searching for a downed Cessna Centurion 210 aircraft with 6 people, 2 mi NE of Horn Island, Mississippi, after @USCG watchstanders in Mobile received a report from @FAANews, Tuesday,” the Coast Guard said. According to Fox News Digital, an FAA spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft went down southwest of Pascagoula, Mississippi, at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time.

"The number of people on board is unknown at this time," the spokesperson said, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would investigate the incident. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide further updates. However, according to local media reports cited by Fox News, the aircraft was carrying four adults and two children aged between eight and 12. The plane was reportedly descending at a rate of approximately 10,000 feet per minute before it crashed.

The aircraft was travelling from New Orleans Lakefront Airport to Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida, when it disappeared from FAA radar at around 3:45 pm (local time). During the search operation, Coast Guard crews located several pieces of wreckage, including the aircraft's cabin, a life raft and three life jackets, by approximately 5:40 p.m. However, none of the passengers had been located at that time, according to WLOX.

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A multi-agency response is underway, with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office assisting the Coast Guard in the search efforts, NBC News reported. Rescue teams are searching an area approximately two nautical miles northeast of Horn Island, a barrier island along the Gulf Coast designated as a wilderness area and accessible only by private boat.

Meanwhile, the NTSB said it was aware of the crash and was gathering information about the incident. The agency will lead the investigation in coordination with the FAA to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.