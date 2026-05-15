'Sleepy Joe': Trump Reframes Xi’s ‘Declining Nation’ Remark As Jab at Biden, Claims ‘Incredible Rise’ Under His Tenure

New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump concludes his high-stakes visit to China this Friday, he remains adamant that the relationship between the world’s two preeminent powers is on an upward trajectory.

Despite deep-seated friction over Iran, Taiwan, and trade, the US President is projecting an image of strategic alignment.

However, the diplomatic spotlight has been stolen by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s past assertions regarding a "declining nation"- a narrative Trump sought to aggressively rebrand during his stay in Beijing.

The ‘Biden Factor’: Trump’s Reinterpretation

Trump took to Truth Social to offer a creative reinterpretation of Xi’s "nation in decline" description. Rather than viewing the remark as a slight against his own leadership, Trump argued the assessment was a precise critique of his predecessor’s tenure.

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"When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100% correct. Our Country suffered immeasurably with over borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women's sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!" Trump wrote.

Defending the ‘Great American Rise’

Defending the current state of his government, Trump claimed that the United States has re-emerged as a dominant economic and military force over the last year and a half. He argued that Xi’s remarks did not apply to the "incredible rise" seen during the "16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration."

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In his post, the President detailed a series of perceived triumphs to illustrate the country's resurgence, led by what he characterized as a period of unprecedented economic vitality. He highlighted all-time highs in the stock market and 401(k) plans, alongside a record $18 trillion in foreign investment pouring into the United States.

Shifting to military dominance, Trump pointed to a "military victory" in Venezuela and the "military decimation of Iran," adding a cryptic "(to be continued!)" to the latter. On the social front, he celebrated the dismantling of "country destroying DEI" initiatives, while describing the current labor market as the "best U.S. job market in history" with more Americans employed than ever before.

Xi Congratulates Trump

Trump further claimed that President Xi personally congratulated him on the administration’s rapid successes. Concluding his post, he framed the U.S. as having transitioned from a state of decay to renewed global prominence:

"Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi! But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!"

The Origin: ‘The East is Rising’

Trump’s reaction came during his visit to China for a two-day bilateral summit, where the two leaders are set to have more time together at Xi's official residence in Beijing on Friday before the US leader makes the long journey back to Washington.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Xi has frequently asserted that “The East is rising, and the West is declining.” While the phrasing targets "The West" broadly, analysts and Chinese leadership saw the remarks as a dig at the United States.