Trump-Xi Summit Hit by Secret Service Standoff, Media Chaos & Security Clashes in Beijing

New Delhi: A high-profile summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing was overshadowed by a series of tense confrontations involving the U.S. Secret Service, Chinese security officials and journalists covering the visit.

According to multiple reports, several heated and at times physical altercations erupted behind the scenes during Trump’s two-day China visit, particularly around tightly controlled summit venues including Beijing’s historic Temple of Heaven.

One of the most serious incidents reportedly involved a U.S. Secret Service agent being blocked by Chinese police from entering the Temple of Heaven while carrying a firearm — part of standard American presidential protection protocol. The disagreement escalated into what journalists described as a “tense” and “very physical” standoff lasting nearly 30 minutes before officials from both countries negotiated a resolution. Trump’s schedule, however, was not altered.

US local News correspondent, who was traveling with the presidential delegation, reported that the confrontation unfolded “at the backdoors of these events,” adding that the dispute was eventually ironed out without affecting official engagements.

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Chaos was also reported inside media access areas during the summit. A White House aide was allegedly knocked down and trampled after a large group of Chinese journalists surged into a meeting venue where Trump and Xi were holding talks. Reports said the aide suffered bruises but no major injuries.

American journalists accompanying Trump further accused Chinese authorities of imposing strict restrictions throughout the visit. Members of the White House press pool said they were temporarily held in side rooms, denied timely access to the presidential motorcade and subjected to heavy movement controls.

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Videos circulating online showed heated verbal exchanges between American reporters and Chinese security officials. In one widely shared moment, a Chinese official was heard telling a U.S. journalist, “This is my country,” while preventing reporters from moving toward the motorcade area.

Journalists also complained about confiscated water bottles, restricted restroom access and long waits in temperatures exceeding 80 degrees Fahrenheit under tight Chinese security arrangements.

The tense scenes unfolded even as Trump and Xi publicly projected cordial ties during formal meetings at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. The summit focused on several major geopolitical issues, including Taiwan, trade tensions, technology disputes and the Iran conflict.

During the talks, Xi reportedly warned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push U.S.-China relations toward “conflict,” underlining continuing friction beneath the carefully choreographed diplomacy.