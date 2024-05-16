Advertisement

Banska Bystrica: In a distressing incident on Wednesday, the Slovakian Prime Minister was shot multiple times and was severely injured in an "assassination attempt." However, after staying in critical condition for hours, Fico's deputy prime minister said that the Prime Minister is no longer "in a life-threatening situation at this moment."

Deputy Prime Minister said, "I guess in the end he will survive. He's not in a life-threatening situation at this moment," AP reported.

The doctors fought for the life of the 59-year-old Prime Minister for several hours after he was hit in the abdomen, Defence Minister Robert Kalina told media at the hospital where Fico was being treated.

What We Know So Far?

On Wednesday, May 15, Slovakian PM Robert Fico was shot multiple times. Fico was rushed to a hospital in Banska Bystrica. As per reports, a total of five shots were fired outside a cultural centre in the town of Handlova. PM Fico was shot while attending a meeting of his government in the town.

Following the incident, Slovakia's major opposition parties, showing solidarity, Progressive Slovakia and Freedom and Solidarity, cancelled a planned protest against a controversial government plan to overhaul public broadcasting that they say would give the government full control of public radio and television.

Who Shot Fico?

In the incident, the Slovakian Police were able to detain the suspect, identified as Juraj Cintula. Reports suggest that Cintula, 71, originally hails from southern Slovakia. He co-founded a literary club in 2005 and led the operations till 2016. He is also a published poet and has authored at least three poems under his name. Cintula is also a member of the Slovak Writers' Association.

However, no motive for the attack was immediately apparent.

Here's How World Leaders Reacted:

Following the mishap, leaders across the world condemned the incident and wished the Prime Minister a "speedy recovery."

Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

In a statement released by the White House, the United States President Joe Biden condemned the attack. The statement read, "I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Jill and I are praying for a swift recovery, and our thoughts are with his family and the people of Slovakia. We condemn this horrific act of violence. Our embassy is in close touch with the government of Slovakia and ready to assist."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state’s head of government. Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form or sphere."

Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote a statement to Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová showing concerns for Fico. His statement read, "Dear Madam President, I learned with indignation about the attempt on the life of the Chairman of the Government of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. There can be no justification for this heinous crime. I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-willed man. I really hope that these qualities will help him survive this difficult situation. Please convey to him words of the most sincere support, as well as wishes for a speedy and complete recovery. Sincerely, Vladimir Putin."

'Shocked by the Shots': Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday on his X account said, "Shocked by the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack. My thoughts and solidarity are with him, his family and the people of Slovakia."

