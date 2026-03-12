Updated 12 March 2026 at 13:26 IST
Smoke Rises From Erbil Airport Area in Iraq After Drone Attacks Over the City
Drone attacks targeted Iraq's Kurdistan region late Wednesday, with smoke rising near Erbil airport and one intercepted drone crashing close to a hotel hosting high-level political meetings.
Drone attacks were launched late Wednesday toward the Iraqi Kurdistan region. Following the attack, smoke was seen rising from the area of the airport in Erbil.
One intercepted drone fell near a hotel in the Saad Abdullah Conference Hall complex in Erbil, a venue for high-level political meetings.
Other attacks were launched toward Sulaymaniyah. In southern Iraq, an oil vessel flying the Australian flag was struck near Khor Al-Zubair Port, according to two Iraqi navy officials who also spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
The attack occurred in a loading area within Iraqi territorial waters, the officials said, adding that 25 members of the crew were rescued. It was not immediately clear whether any others remained unaccounted for. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Published On: 12 March 2026 at 13:26 IST