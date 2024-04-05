×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Somali Man Kills Pregnant Swedish Girlfriend to Protect Family's Honour

The 20-year-old woman was found dead at her residence last year in Orebro. Her unborn child died in her womb.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dead body
Image used for representation | Image:Shutterstock
New Delhi: In a horrifying incident, a Somalian man strangled his Swedish pregnant girlfriend to death in a suspected case of honour killing, local media reported.

Reports suggest that the accused identified as Mohamedamin Abdirisek Ibrahim on social media, killed his girlfriend Swede Saga Forsgren Elneborg because he was ashamed to introduce her to his Muslim family.

Elisabeth Anderson, the prosecutor quoted by The Sun said, "The murder took place in an honour context because the man wanted to preserve or restore his and his family’s honour by killing the woman who was carrying his child."

The 20-year-old woman was found dead at her residence last year in Orebro. Her unborn child died in her womb.

However, the police last week managed to nab him and he was charged with Elneborg's murder. He has not been charged over the death of their unborn son.

The Swedish police released a 1,000-page dossier with photographs of the crime scene – her bedroom, and the lamp cord, which they suspect to be the murder weapon.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

