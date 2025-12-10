'Someone Thought You Were Suspicious': Moments Before Luigi Mangione Was Arrested at Pennsylvania McDonald’s | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: In a new video footage released on Tuesday showed the exact moment police confronted Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s. The video shot from a bodycam shows Mangione seated at a McDonald’s outlet in Pennsylvania before he was taken into custody.

“Someone called, they thought you were suspicious,” the police personnel could be heard saying to Mangione in the video shot on December 9, 2024. “Oh, I’m sorry, um,” Mangione replied.

The video, released a year after Mangione’s arrest, also showed the police officer approaching him at a corner table inside the fast-food joint. The footage also shows the officer asking him to pull down his face mask, and revealed that he is a wanted suspect. Mangione promptly complies. However, the video shows that he lied about his name, claiming he is Mark Rosario.

The officer told Mangione that the caller “thought you looked like someone.” When the police asked Mangione for his identity proof, he reportedly handed over a New Jersey ID with his photo but with a fake name. The video shows the officer handing over the fake ID card to his fellow officer. He, in turn, relays the information on the ID to their department over the radio.

Advertisement

According to a report from Associated Press, after Luigi Mangione was handcuffed at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, a police officer searching his backpack found a loaded gun magazine wrapped in a pair of underwear.

This discovery convinced the police that he was the same suspect wanted in the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO five days earlier.

Advertisement

“It’s him, dude. It’s him, 100%,” an officer was heard saying on body-worn camera video from Mangione’s December 2024 arrest. The officer combing the bag, held up the magazine.

Reports indicate that a 19-year Altoona police veteran, testified on the fourth day of a pretrial hearing. as Mangione sought to bar prosecutors from using the magazine and other evidence against him, including a 9 mm handgun and a notebook found during a subsequent bag search.

According to the body-worn camera video, the officer initially found a hoagie, a loaf of bread and a smaller bag containing a passport, cellphone and computer chip. Following this, when she pulled out a gray pair of underwear, she discovered the magazine.

Thompson was killed on December 4, 2024 as he walked to a hotel in Manhattan for his company’s investor conference. According to a surveillance video, a masked gunman shot him from behind. According to the police, “delay,” “deny” and “depose” were written on the ammunition. These words mimicked a phrase used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.