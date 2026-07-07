'Something's Going To Come Out': Trump Optimistic On Russia-Ukraine Peace After Talks With Putin And Zelensky

Ankara: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) expressed optimism about the prospects of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, while maintaining that "nothing has changed" in his assessment of the conflict, CNN reported.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara during the NATO summit, Trump said he had a "very good talk" with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier and had also spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I think they both want to make a deal. It's too bad it took so long, but I think there's going to be -- something's going to come out," Trump said, as quoted by CNN.

"They (Putin and Zelensky) both wanna get it settled now... I think we're going to get it settled. Hopefully soon," he added.

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When asked whether anything had changed to make him more optimistic, including whether Putin was willing to make concessions, Trump replied, "Never changed."

"I just don't want them killing people," Trump said, referring to the ongoing war and the reported monthly death toll.

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According to CNN, Trump also said the conflict affects Europe more directly than the United States.

"It doesn't affect us. It affects Europe much more. We're there to help Europe, but it doesn't affect the United States. We have an ocean in between. But, you know, it's just I can't stand watching what's happening," he said.

Trump added that he had seen images from the battlefield and described the scale of the violence.

"People wouldn't believe how violent it is," he said.

"I've never seen anything like it. It's carnage, and it should stop," Trump added, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (local time) urged European allies to prioritise the production of anti-ballistic missile systems, saying Europe must strengthen its defences against Russia's missile capabilities, CNN reported.

Speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Zelensky said, "The one thing we still need to do here in Europe is build a strong defence against Russia's ballistic missiles."

"It's a big challenge; this is Russia's last major advantage," he added, according to CNN.

CNN reported that Zelensky described the threat posed by Russia's ballistic missiles, which have repeatedly struck Ukraine's capital, Kyiv and killed civilians since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022, as an issue of global importance.