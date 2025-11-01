'Son's Influential Killers Treated Like Guests': Man In PoJK Blames Police For Inaction

Son's 'Influential' Killers Treated Like Guests, Police Did Nothing In 4 Years: Man in Pakistan-Occupied J&K | Image: ANI

Hattian Bala: A heartbroken father, Syed Afir Kazmi, continues his desperate search for justice nearly four years after his young son, Syed Faraz Hussain Shah, was murdered, a case that he claims has been buried under police corruption and the influence of powerful individuals.

Kazmi, a college bus driver from Hattian Bala, Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), said his son, a 22-year-old car mechanic, was brutally killed by a group of influential men whose names are already known to the authorities.

"The police have identified the culprits, yet they have done nothing. I have been running from office to office for four years, but justice remains out of reach," he said.

According to Kazmi, despite evidence and police reports confirming the identities of those involved, the suspects continue to roam free due to their social and political connections.

"The officers took money, delayed investigations, and treated the main accused like guests," he alleged, accusing the police of colluding with the perpetrators.

The distraught father stated that he had approached senior officials, including the Inspector General of Police, and even submitted appeals to higher authorities; however, no concrete action has been taken.

"If my son belonged to a rich or political family, his killers would have been behind bars long ago," he stated.

In a fresh appeal, Kazmi urged Shaukat Nawaz Mir and the Awami Action Committee to intervene and ensure accountability.

"I am a poor man with no influence, but I will not stop fighting until my son's murderers are punished," he stated.