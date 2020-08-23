Peru: At Least 13 People Dead After Police Raided A Nightclub For Violating COVID-19 Rules

Nearly 13 people were asphyxiated as they tried to escape a Lima nightclub raided by police as it was open amid the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials reportedly said. They reportedly said that at least six were injured including three police officers, as around 120 people tried to flee the Thomas Restobar club on the night of August 22, Saturday.

READ: Urns With Virus Dead Ashes Now Part Of Peru Homes

Partygoers violate public gatherings

As per the reports, the chaos happened as police arrived at the spot to interrupt the party as the partygoers violated the lockdown norms and basic safety standards imposed by the government. The neighbours residing nearby informed the cops about the extravaganza going at the club in the Los Olivos district of the Peruvian capital.

READ: Sinopharm's COVID-19 Vaccine Approved By Peru, Morocco For Phase III Trials

Orlando Velasco of the National Police said, "In these circumstances when people begin to fight to get out, it’s tumultuous, everyone goes against each other".

The Interior Ministry was reported to have said in a statement that the partygoers tried to squeeze en masse through the only entrance door and got trapped between the door and a staircase leading to the street. The ministry reportedly added that at least 23 partygoers have been detained.

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus dashboard Peru has Latin America's second-highest COVID-19 infection rate. The country imposed closure of pubs and bars in March and banned family gatherings on a large scale on August 12. The total number of coronavirus cases in Peru stands at 585,236 as of Saturday and the fatalities have risen to 27,453.

READ: Coronavirus Vaccine Trials To Begin In Peru

READ: Prisoners Make Face Masks In Peruvian Jail Amid Pandemic

Image: Pixabay