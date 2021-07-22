Bolsonaro's Videos Removed From YouTube Over COVID-19 Misinformation

YouTube recently said that it removed videos posted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak. According to The Guardian, the tech giant said that its decision was not based on ideology or politics, but on its content policies. In a statement, YouTube said that its rules do not allow content that states that hydroxychloroquine and/or ivermectin are effective in treating or preventing COVID-19, which states there is a cure for the disease, or says that masks do not work to prevent the spread of the virus.

The far-right leader, who has overseen the world’s second-deadliest outbreak, has won widespread criticism for railing against lockdowns, touting unproven cures, sowing vaccine doubts and shunning face masks. Bolsonaro’s office has yet not commented on YouTube’s decision, which affects 15 videos. It is worth noting that his channel features weekly national addresses and conversations with ministers about various issues.

According to reports, one of the videos featured Eduardo Pazuello, Brazil's former health minister, comparing coronavirus with Aids. Pazuello had said that post-HIV pandemic, HIV continues to exist. He added that there are still some who are contaminated, mast are treated and life goes on. In another clip, a Brazilian doctor recommended hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments against COVID-19.

Bolsonaro's previous policy violations

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that President Bolsonaro's online content has been removed from major digital platforms because of policy violations. Last year, Twitter and Facebook took down videos of Bolsonaro for breaching their terms of use after he made pronouncements that went against the recommendations of global public health experts. In the video, the Brazilian President had rallied against social distancing measures and claimed that high case numbers would make Brazil immune to COVID-19.

It is worth noting that during the pandemic Brazil has grappled with one of the world's largest and deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19, and the president has faced mounting criticism for his handling of the crisis. Back in April, Brazil's congress even launched an official inquiry into the Bolsonaro government's response to the pandemic.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)