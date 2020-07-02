Brazil Education Minister Resigns In Five Days After Controversy Over His Academic Records

After several days of controversy, Brazil’s education minister Carlos Alberto Decotelli has resigned on Wednesday, July 1, just five days after being appointed. As per reports, Decotelli was accused of having ‘lied’ about his credentials and academic records. He was the first black person to be appointed to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right government.

The third education minister in 18 months

As per reports, Decotelli was appointed as a replacement for Abraham Weintraub who had also resigned in mid-June after a series of controversies involving racist remarks made on social media.

According to reports, Decotelli before his appointment had claimed multiple academic achievements like a Master's degree from Brazil's Getulio Vargas Foundation, a doctorate from Argentina's University of Rosario, and also a post-doctorate from Germany's Wuppertal University. But his academic claims came under scrutiny just days after his appointment and the Brazilian media had begun referring to him as ‘future ex-minister’.

As per reports, on June 26 the rector for Rosario University claimed that Decotelli had not actually received a doctorate from the University because he had never defended his thesis. In addition, Wuppertal University in a statement claimed that Decotelli had not obtained academic titles from their University like the ex-minister had claimed.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro came into power in January 2019 and since then his administration has seen the resignations and dismissals of dozens of ministers due to controversies or their incompatibility with the president and his policies.

Decotelli was the third education minister to resign/be dismissed in 18 months. Brazil has also seen the resignation of two health ministers since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

