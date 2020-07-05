Brazil Marks 50 Days Without Health Minister Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

While the coronavirus infections in Brazil have surpassed 1.5 million, the country has completed 50 days without a health minister amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Latin American country has become the second-most virus-affected nation in the world and as per Johns Hopkins University tally, it has reported over 64,260 deaths. Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, instability has dominated the Brazilian health ministry.

From the former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta being fired by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in April to the appointed oncologist Nelson Teich resigning in May, the situation of the health crisis has only gotten worse. Currency, the position of the country’s health minister is temporarily occupied by Army General Eduardo Pazuello who lacks any medical experience. While Mandetta was fired due to his disagreements with Bolsonaro over the response to COVID-19 pandemic, Teich spent less than 30 days in office amid harsh criticism by Brazilian President.

According to reports, Teich was “too timid in the push to reopen the economy and to advocate for the use of chloroquine” according to Jair Bolsonaro. The ex-health minister has, however, not provided any reason for his resignation. The drug which was outrightly promoted by Brazilian President, hydroxychloroquine, has been red-flagged by several health professionals and researches. But recently, Brazil said that they will now recommend the use of the anti-malarial drug to not only treat children but also pregnant women for early treatment of COVID-19.

However, Teich had frequently called the use of the drug ‘an uncertainty’ and this week he also warned of its side effects. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro reportedly said that he was elected to make decisions and the decision about chloroquine goes through him, further adding that his call to end state orders on social distancing should also be the last word. Previously, while Brazilian President continued to downplay the severity of COVID-19 outbreak, Mandetta had been encouraging social distancing and supporting the governors for imposing lockdown and also rejected the anti-viral drug.

