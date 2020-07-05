Jair Bolsonaro's Supporters Laud Him Despite Brazil Nearing 16 Lakh Coronavirus Cases

Even as death toll from coronavirus continues to shoot up in Brazil, the popularity of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro remains unchanged. Despite Brazil becoming as the second worst-hit nation, Bolsonaro has repeatedly termed the coronavirus as ‘little flu’ and opposed lockdowns.

Yet, for his supporters, he has done” nothing wrong”. A recent poll conducted by Datafola, a Brazilian polling institute revealed that 32 per cent of Brazilians thought Bolsonaro’s government was “good or very good”, a number that hasn’t dropped since the start fo the pandemic. According to John Hopkins University, Brazil has reported 15,77,004 cases and 64,265 deaths till now.

'Bolsonarism'

Authors of a study on 'Bolsonarism' published in June said that people supporting Bolsonaro today is not the same as before the pandemic. As per the researchers, the Right-wing leader has lost some support and the faithful remained only 22 per cent. On the flip side, Bolsonaro gained some support amongst the “lower social classes” due to the 600 reais emergency support given to almost 60 million Brazilians.

In Sao Paulo and the capital Brasilia, Bolsonaro supporters hit the streets every Sunday, draped in the nation's flag to show their appreciation and support for their leader. “Bolsonaro has given money to the people and the states. But the state governors have mismanaged that money, rural hospitals are falling to pieces," said one of the demonstrator, yet another asserted that Bolsonaro was making wise decisions" and has "competent ministers.

This comes as Bolsonaro attended a US Independence Day celebration in Brazil's capital at which participants declined to wear face masks, one day after he vetoed obligatory use of masks in private settings. Bolsonaro shared photos on social media of himself, four Cabinet ministers, other top aides and US Ambassador Todd Chapman, none of whom were wearing masks despite being in close quarters.

