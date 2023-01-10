Brazil Police Arrests 1,500 People As Lula Condemns 'terrorist' Riots In Brazil

At least 1,500 people have been arrested in Brazil riots after the protestors or supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the presidential palace, and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasília on Sunday, as per BBC reports. This comes after the current President Lula had vowed to punish the rioters who have vandalised the government property and further condemned it.

Protestors in thousands have been demonstrating in Brazil's largest city São Paulo in support of democratic values. Parts of Paulista Avenue, Brazil's most famous street, have been jammed by demonstrators who are singing, dancing, and chanting for justice, reported BBC. Lula has now enforced the emergency powers in view of violent Brazil protests.

Who are these protestors?

The protestors are the hardliners of Bolsonaro and a few have been camped outside a military headquarters in Brasilia since Bolsonaro lost the October 30, reported Associated Press. These protestors have rejected the election results and the election procedure. However, others travelled to Brasilia on the weekend.

What do these protestors want?

The demand of these protestors is a military intervention to oust President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Further, they have alleged that Lula is a thief who would lead the country into communism and restore Bolsonaro to power (who is currently in hospital in the US), reported AP.

President Lula vows to punish Brazil protestors

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has condemned demonstrations at the government premises in Brasilia. He called Brazil riots the "acts of vandals and fascists", blamed security forces, and accused police of "incompetence, bad faith or malice" in the failure to contain the protestors from damaging government property, reported BBC.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had recently sworn in as the 39th President of Brazil which was after defeating Jair Bolsonaro narrowly in October. As the former President couldn't handle his defeat in October's tight election, which has divided the nation, he flew to the US before the handover on 1 January, reported BBC. Later, the news of him being admitted to the hospital surfaced through his own Twitter account.

Taking to Twitter, Brazil's ex-President wrote, "After being stabbed in Juiz de Fora/MG, I underwent 5 surgeries. Since the last one, for 2x (times) I had adhesions that led me to other medical procedures. Yesterday new adherence and discharge from hospital in Orlando/USA. Grateful for the prayers and messages of prompt recovery."