Brazil Police Finds Cash Stacked In Underpants Of Jair Bolsonaro's Ally: Reports

In another blow for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s efforts to showcase himself as an anti-corrupt politician, the Guardian reported on October 15 that police has seized money hidden in the underpants of his ally. In an investigation of a case related to embezzlement of public funds that were aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the law enforcement officers reportedly seized nearly 30,000 reais or INR 3.8 lakhs in cash during a raid on the home of senator Chico Rodrigues, the deputy leader of Bolsonaro’s government coalition in the senate.

As per reports, the police said that the lawmaker even attempted to hide some part of the money between his buttocks. Even though Rodrigues has denied any wrongdoing but he was sacked by Brazilian President from his position in the senate after the details of police operation were made public. The recently seized cash hidden in the senior ally of Brazil’s far-right president’s underwear is the latest indication that the nation’s official response to the pandemic was a victim of corruption.

The raid that took place on October 14 was first reported by Estado de São Paulo newspaper that cited two of its sources to mention the total amount stashed in the underpants of the senator for the Amazon state of Roraima. The conservative magazine’s reporter Revista Crusoé even said that ‘it was a scene of considerable embarrassment’ when the incident took place at Rodrigues’ home in Roraima’s capital, Boa Vista. The news quickly caught attention on social media with Brazilians sharing the incident under the viral hashtag #PropinaNaBunda that translates to ‘a bribe up the bum’.

Bolsonaro denies corruption in his govt

Rodrigues, who has reportedly not given any immediate explanation for stacking money in his underpants. The 69-year-old lawmaker touted his “clean background” and a “respectable life”. He also insisted that he has not been involved in “any kind of scandal”. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro had said on October 14 that he doesn’t believe there is any corruption in his government. Reportedly, he even threatened to deliver a “flying kick to the neck” of any such politician.

