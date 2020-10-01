Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Slams Joe Biden's Comments On Amazon Rainforest

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro slammed US Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday, September 30 for his comments during the first presidential debate opposite Donald Trump. Bolosonaro, who is a Trump ally, called Biden's comments on the Amazon disforestation ‘disastrous’.

Brazil should face 'significant economic consequences': Biden

During the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Joe Biden said that if the devastating fires in the Amazon continue then the South American Nation would face “significant economic consequences” for its neglect. As per reports, Biden called upon foreign countries to help Brazil with a $20 billion aid and added that if the country fails to halt the destruction of the forest then it should face repercussions.

Since assuming office, Bolsonaro has insisted on economic development of the region and his actions have drawn condemnation from environmentalists, climate scientists and foreign leaders. According to experts, the forest represents a very important carbon sink for the world and it is necessary for the world to be able to meet its climate change goals. The Amazon forests have often been referred to as the ‘lungs of the world’.

As per reports, in a tweet, the Brazilian leader said that some countries wish to take over the Amazon and added that Biden’s comments signify that he is not willing to have a “cordial and profitable coexistence” with Brazil. He also dubbed Biden’s comments as “regrettable, disastrous and gratuitous”.

Bolsonaro has refuted accusations from environmentalists about not doing enough to protect the forest and accused unnamed imperialist forces of trying to take over the Amazon.

As per reports, preliminary official data that was published on August 7 has shown that the deforestation in the Amazon in the last 12 months could be at a 14-year high. The report also revealed that the forest had lost 9,205 square kilometres (3,554 square miles) of vegetation in the 12 months ending in July.

(With AP inputs)

