Brazil President Bolsonaro Says 'COVID-19 Vaccine Can Turn People Into Crocodiles'

In a bizarre remark on COVID-19 vaccines, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that the vaccine developed by Pfizer- BioNTech could turn people into 'crocodiles' or 'bearded ladies'. Earlier this weak, when Brazil launched its mass inoculation drive, Bolsonaro said that he won't get vaccinated. Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, the Brazilian President has been sceptical of the virus and also termed it as a "little flu".

Brazil's Bolsonaro attacks COVID-19 vaccine

As per the local media reports, Jair Bolsonaro said that he will not need the COVID-19 vaccine because he has already tested positive for Coronavirus due to which his body has developed the antibodies for the virus. This statement from the country's President comes when Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been undergoing trials in Brazil. Meanwhile, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is already being used in the United States and Britain.

While launching the immunization drive in Brazil on Wednesday, Bolsonaro said that although the Coronavirus vaccine is free, it is not compulsory for all to get inoculated. On Thursday, Brazil's Supreme Court passed a ruling saying that vaccine was obligatory, but cannot be "forced" on people. According to this latest ruling, the country's government can fine people for not being vaccinated and even ban them from certain public spaces, but cannot force them to take it.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, Brazil so far has recorded over 7.1 million positive cases, out of which almost 1,85,000 people have succumbed to the disease.

