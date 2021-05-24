Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Fined For Holding Maskless Rallies Flouting COVID-19 Norms

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday was penalized for flouting the COVID-19 protocols as he organized mass public events without social distancing or masks, including a motorcade rally along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro was slammed for his lackadaisical approach despite rising COVID-19 cases in Maranhao state.

The far-right leader who had dismissed COVID-19 as a “little flu” adding that “we all die someday” was seen greeting a crowd of hundreds of thousands during his walkabouts with no mask. Brazil’s President had earlier criticized lockdown measures implemented by state governors despite the mounting death toll. He had specifically lambasted the governor of the northern state of Maranhao for enforcing lockdown.“Since they don’t want to open, we will,” Bolsonaro told a news conference.

As Bolsonaro conducted the massless rallies congregating crowds in large numbers, Maranhao’s leftist governor, Flávio Dino announced a fine as he tweeted, “We are living in an especially challenging phase of COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare staff and doctors have been working very hard. So today, I decided to draw up a Notice of Infraction against the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro for the promotion in Maranhão of agglomerations without any health guidance adherence.” The aggravated governor added, “The law is for everyone.”

Furthermore, Governor of the states, Dino continued, “President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro must comply with federal and state legislation. A rule is in effect prohibiting events of over 100 people due to COVID-19 and mandating the use of masks. The president may exercise his right of defense. The amount of the fine as provided for in Federal Law.” Health authorities in Maranhao state filed a legal case against Bolsonaro “for the promotion of large gathering in Maranhaowith without health safeguards.” President’s office now has15 days to appeal. Meanwhile at the rally, Brazilian President Bolsonaro berated Gov. Dino in the press calling him a “chubby dictator.”

Probe against government's handling of COVID-19

Last month, Brazil's Senate launched a probe into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, amid criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro’s ‘no restrictions’ approach that plunged the Latin American country into a devastating crisis with bungled vaccine campaign, and the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll. Seen as ‘potentially damaging’ for the Brazilian leader’s re-election bid next year, and eventually his presidential runoff, the probe could lead to criminal charges as a jury will investigate thousands of Brazilians' deaths succumbed to the coronavirus due to inadequate medical assistance.