Brazil Slams Critics Of EU-Mercosur Deal, Snubs Amazon Deforestation Concerns

Brazil slammed critics of the EU-Mercosur deal on Tuesday, September 22. It claimed criticisms of the deal were motivated by “protectionist interests”. The Mercosur bloc comprises of Argentina, Brazil Paraguay and Uruguay, and the European Union is the first major partner to enter into a deal with the bloc despite opposition from France citing mass deforestation in the Amazon forests and failure to adequately protect environmental assets.

Read: Amazon Land Grabbers Assail Ecotourism Paradise In Brazil

'Brutal Disinformation Campaign': Bolsonaro

As per reports, France has strictly opposed the deal stating that it misses a golden opportunity for EU countries to hold South American nations accountable for failing to protect the environment. The French government has accused several groups of people such as ranchers and farmers of setting the forest on fire deliberately in order to profit from the Amazon rainforest.

On the other hand, Brazil has claimed the allegations are false and said that it has increased the production of soy and corn in the region while also reducing deforestation in the last couple of years. The EU-Mercosur deal that must still be ratified by EU member states will give companies and states in Europe a head start into the South American market which has enormous economic potential.

Read: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Calls Reports Of Increasing Amazon Fires A 'lie'

The trade agreement will remove tariffs on major EU exports to Mercosur nations and thereby make EU companies much more competitive. The deal is also believed to aid the EU agri-food sector and if passed, it will reduce existing Mercosur high tariffs on EU export products.

Last month Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in a statement denied the very existence of fires in the Amazon rainforest despite data from his own government showing otherwise. Bolsonaro has denied the presence of large wildfires and a recent surge in fires that have resulted in global outcry and a movement to save the ‘lungs of the world’.

The Brazilian President has repeatedly claimed that "story of Amazon fires in a lie". Jair Bolsonaro's administration has also been criticised in the past for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and eagerness to re-open the Brazilian economy despite the risks to its citizens.

Read: Brazilian Amazon Fires On Rise Amid Growing Deforestation

Read: Amazon Fires At An All-time High In Brazil Due To June Spike; 'Covid Laxity To Blame'