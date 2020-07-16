Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests Positive For Coronavirus Again

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday has tested positive for coronavirus again. The President informed the reporters in Brasilia that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again, a week after he first announced he became infected on July 7. He further asserted that he remains in good health and he would resume his normal work schedule if he tested negative this week. Bolsonaro will be tested for the virus again in the coming days.

Bolsonaro had earlier derided coronavirus as just a "little flu," even as Brazil's outbreak became the worst in the world outside the United States. The former army captain also previously appeared in public and at rallies without a mask, even hugging supporters defying the COVID-19 norms which were criticized by the public health specialists. He repeatedly downplayed the country's mounting death toll which is now over 74,000, out of nearly 2 million confirmed cases and said his good physical condition would prevent him from developing serious symptoms if he got ill.

Bolsonaro further informed that he was taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, an unproven COVID-19 treatment that he and the US President Donald Trump have promoted as a remedy for the coronavirus. His pressure to use the drug alienated two health ministers who resigned in the middle of the pandemic. The ministry is being led on an interim basis by an active duty army general.

