Jair Bolsonaro Praises HCQ After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Says 'it Worked'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro touted the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, in a Facebook video on July 9, saying it worked for him. Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19 after repeatedly downplaying the threat of the virus while it has claimed thousands of lives in the Latin American nation.

"I'm saying this very clearly. I took (hydroxychloroquine) and it worked, and I'm fine, thank God. And let those who criticize it at least offer an alternative," said Bolsonaro in the video.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is being pushed for COVID-19 treatment in many countries but its efficacy has not been scientifically proven yet. Even during the brief suspension of drug trial by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in May, the Brazilian Health Ministry had said that it would not alter the recommendation to use the drug.

The Brazilian President revealed that he had started taking an HCQ tablet every day after he started feeling unwell during the last weekend. In the video message, Bolsonaro, however, denied making "propaganda for hydroxychloroquine". The Brazilian government, under the leadership of Bolsonaro, has emerged as one of the examples of failed COVID-19 response.

Gross neglect of COVID-19 measures

There have been several incidents in the past when Bolsonaro neglected social distancing measures and even targeted Brazilian authorities including governors and mayors for adopting the measures suggested by the UN health agency. He himself escaped a close scare in March when his press secretary tested positive withing days of meeting US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

In May, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), primarily funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, projected nearly 90,000 deaths in Brazil related to COVID-19 by early August. IHME Director Dr Christopher Murray had said in a statement that the nation’s health care system is facing a daunting challenge. Brazil has recorded over 1.75 million confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 69,000 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

