Brazil Riots: Bolsonaro Denounces Violence After Supporters Storm Supreme Court, Congress

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has denounced the violence which erupted in the South American country after his supporters stormed Congress (the country's legislature), the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

Bolsonaro who reportedly has not yet recognised Lula da Silva's victory in the recent Brazil election denounced the "depredations and invasions of public buildings" in Brasília after his support created havoc. Notably, at least 400 supporters of the former President of Brazil have been arrested for storming government buildings.

"Peaceful demonstrations, in the form of the law, are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practised by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule," Jair Bolsonaro said in a tweet. "Throughout my mandate, I have always been within the four lines of the Constitution, respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom," he added.

- Manifestações pacíficas, na forma da lei, fazem parte da democracia. Contudo, depredações e invasões de prédios públicos como ocorridos no dia de hoje, assim como os praticados pela esquerda em 2013 e 2017, fogem à regra. — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023

Lula accuses Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising, ex-President 'repudiates'

On Sunday, thousands of pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings (Congress. Supreme Court and Presidential Palace), which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency. Following this, at least 400 people have been arrested for storming key government buildings in the national capital.

In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, President Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics", and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district. "There is no precedent for what they did and these people need to be punished,” Lula said, AP reported.

Responding to Lula's accusations, Bolsonar said, "In addition, I repudiate the accusations, without evidence, attributed to me by the current head of the executive of Brazil."

- No mais, repudio as acusações, sem provas, a mim atribuídas por parte do atual chefe do executivo do Brasil. — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023

Brazil protests: Similarity with US Jan 6 Capitol riots

The event was reminded of the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Political observers have been warning for months that a similar storming was possible in Brazil, given that Bolsonaro has cast doubt on the country's electronic voting system - without providing any proof. Politicians from throughout the political spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of foreign nations, accepted the results as valid.

US President Joe Biden condemned the violence in Brazil and called it an "assault on democracy". "Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," Biden tweeted.

I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

(With inputs from AP)