Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Calls Reports Of Increasing Amazon Fires A 'lie'

On August 11, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro denied the existence of fires in the Amazon rainforest, calling it a "lie”. This was when data has been produced by his own government showing that the area has been deeply affected by fire. Reports suggest that last year as well, Bolsonaro denied a surge in fires that resulted in a global outcry.

Denial of the fire at Amazon

This statement came when a smoke blanket was observed in the Amazon town of Apui. Reports suggest that the fire resulted in the brightening of the sky at night. More than 10,000 fires have been recorded in the first 10 days of August in Brazil’s Amazon. According to reports by the country's national space research agency Inpe. this is 17% more than last year.

Read: Environmentalist Alarmed By Rise In Brazil Amazon Fires

In a speech to other South American leaders, Bolsonaro reportedly challenged foreign representatives to fly over the Amazon. He said that traveling even by air from the far-flung cities of Boa Vista to Manaus, one will not be able to spot the fire. He added that the "story of Amazon fires in a lie" and one should start believing the exact numbers.

Read: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Negative For Coronavirus, 2 Weeks After Diagnosis

According to reports, last year Bolsonaro also interfered in data released by Inpe on Amazon deforestation as it was going against his statement. He even fired the agency’s head Ricardo Galvao after he defended his agency’s numbers that showed rising destruction. In a speech made by Bolsonaro, he reportedly said that Brazil can protect the Amazon alone as the majority of the forest is still standing. He added that Amazon is a wet forest and does not catch fire as he continued to blame the media and foreign governments for spreading a false narrative.

Read: Bolsonaro Says Virus Deaths Are Inevitable

Also Read: Bolsonaro Greets Supporters After Third Virus Test

(Image Credits: Unsplash)