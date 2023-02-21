Brazil Will Continue India's Theme After Taking Over G20 Presidency In 2024: Envoy

Brazilian Envoy to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on Monday said his country is watching with great admiration what India is doing after taking the G20 presidency. Praising India for creating very high standards, do Lago said next year Brazil will take over the presidency and this is why the country needs to be very attentive to what India is doing.

He further went on to say that next year, when Brazil will take over the Presidency of the G20, it will continue the agenda as a developing country and many of the themes that India is raising. He lauded the Indian government for doing a "terrific job" in showing the world the new India and the role that India wants to play in global matters.

Delhi | Brazil is watching with great admiration what India is doing, but India is creating very high standards, and next year is Brazil. So we have to be very attentive to what India is doing: Brazilian Ambassador to India on Brazil to host G20 in 2024 pic.twitter.com/iCyFBt9g5o — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Brazil will continue the agenda and themes that India is raising at G20 platform: Brazilian ambassador to India

"Brazil is watching with great admiration what India is doing, but India is creating very high standards, and next year is Brazil. "So we have to be very attentive to what India is doing," said the Brazilian Ambassador to India. "As a developing country, we've got to continue the agenda and many of the themes that India is raising." "India is doing a terrific job of showing the new India and the role that India wants to play in international affairs," he added.

The G20 Summit is held annually under the leadership of a rotating presidency. India took hold of the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The 43 heads of delegation—the largest ever in the G20—will be participating in the final New Delhi summit in September this year.

India's G20 Presidency theme is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", or "One Earth, One Family, One Future". This theme affirms the value of all life—human, animal, plant, and microorganism—and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe. The theme also considers LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener, and bluer future.

What are India's G20 priorities?

The priorities of India's G20 Presidency comprise five main things, and are: accelerated, inclusive, and resilient growth; accelerating progress on the SDGs; technological transformation and digital public infrastructure; multilateral Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century; and women-led development.