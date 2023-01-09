On Sunday, supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed into the country's Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court, causing chaos and destruction in a disturbing reminder of the US Capitol attack in January of 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Security forces were able to retake the three buildings around 6:30 pm local time, and nearly 400 people were arrested in connection with the attacks, as per CNN.

In response, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a federal security intervention in the capital city of Brasília, bringing policing under the control of the central government, which will last until January 31. Lula criticized the actions of law enforcement bodies, saying they showed "incompetence, bad faith, or malice," and promised swift action. Lula Da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the presidential election run-offs last year, toured the wreckage of the presidential palace after the attacks.

Bolsonaro's reaction

Bolsonaro responded to the attacks on social media, defending his record in government while saying that the invasion of public buildings crossed a line. He did not outright condemn the mob, instead blaming Lula and claiming that the attacks were the responsibility of the left. Lula, in turn, blamed Bolsonaro and pointed to a lack of security in the capital, saying that authorities had allowed "fascists" and "fanatics" to wreak havoc.

The violence in Brasília has been building for months, fueled by Bolsonaro's controversial claims that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud. This led to the formation of a violent movement of election deniers. Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before the end of his mandate and was absent from Lula's inauguration. The attack on the capital could increase the legal risks facing Bolsonaro, and it also presents a challenge for US authorities as they consider how to handle his stay in Florida.

Brazilian Supreme Court's reaction

The supreme court, whose justice Alexandre de Moraes has been a thorn in the side of Bolsonaro and his supporters, was ransacked by the occupiers, with images showing protesters clubbing security cameras and shattering the windows of the modernist building. In response, de Moraes ordered the removal of the pro-Bolsonaro governor of the federal district, Ibaneis Rocha, for 90 days, citing the governor's failure to prevent the attack. De Moraes stated that the attacks "could only have happened with the acquiescence, or even direct involvement, of public security and intelligence authorities".

US President Joe Biden's reaction

The US President, Joe Biden, who has not forgotten the US Capitol attack, condemned the "assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil," and reaffirmed the support of the US for Brazil's democratic institutions. He added that "the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined". The events of Sunday have sparked outrage and concern in Brazil and certain parts the world. The attack on the country's congress, presidential palace, and supreme court by a mob is seen by many as a serious threat to democracy and the rule of lawe. Brazil's President Lula has stated that "all these people who did this will be found and they will be punished".

Brazil, a nation seeking political stability since the removal of Emperor

Stability is underrated and chaos is the antithesis of stability and order. Hobbes, in his classical work The Leviathan, written during the English civil war, considered the preeminent text of political philosophy, writes that the purpose of the state is to maintain order/ stability and protect people from the state of nature i.e. chaos, because in the state of nature, the thin veil of civilization vanishes. Brazil has been seeking stability since the removal of its last emperor.

The removal of Brazil's last emperor, Dom Pedro II, occurred in 1889, following a military coup that ended the monarchy and established a federal republic. Dom Pedro II had ruled Brazil for almost 59 years, and his removal marked the end of a monarchy that had lasted for over three centuries. The coup was led by a group of military officers known as the "Republican Party," who were supported by a coalition of liberal politicians, intellectuals, and members of the middle and upper classes.

The coup was relatively bloodless, and Dom Pedro II was allowed to leave the country peacefully with his family. After the coup, a provisional government was established, and a new constitution was adopted in 1891, which established Brazil as a federal presidential representative democratic republic. Dom Pedro II died in exile in Paris in 1891, and his remains were eventually returned to Brazil and interred in the Imperial Mausoleum in Petrópolis.

Since the removal of Dom Pedro II and the establishment of a federal republic in Brazil, there have been several instances and incidents of political instability in the country. The most of notable of these are:

The revolt of the Tenentes in 1922 was a military uprising led by young officers known as "tenentes" (lieutenants). The revolt was aimed at improving the living and working conditions of soldiers, but it also had broader political and social goals, including land reform and increased political participation for the working class.

The Brazilian Revolution of 1930 saw the overthrow of President Washington Luís and the accession of Getúlio Vargas to power. The revolution was fueled by a combination of economic, social, and political factors, including the effects of the Great Depression, rising political polarization, and widespread discontent with the existing political system.

The military coup of 1964 witnesssed the removal of President João Goulart and the establishment of a military dictatorship that lasted until 1985. The coup was carried out in response to perceived threats to the stability and security of the country, including the influence of communist ideas and the perceived mismanagement of the economy.

What factors contribute to Brazil's political instability?

Political instability in Brazil has been studied extensively by political scientists and historians, and a number of factors have been identified as contributing to the country's instability. Monocausality does not explain it. The different factors include:

Deep social and economic inequalities: Brazil has a long history of deep social and economic inequalities, with a large gap between the wealthy elite and the poor majority. According to data from the World Bank, the Gini coefficient (a measure of income inequality) in Brazil was 0.53 in 2018, which is considered high. This level of inequality has been linked to political instability, as it can lead to widespread discontent and social unrest.

Polarized politics: Brazil has a long history of political polarization, with deep divisions between left- and right-wing parties and factions. According to data from the Pew Research Center, in 2016, 65% of Brazilians said they were dissatisfied with the way democracy was working in their country, and 78% said they were dissatisfied with the state of politics more generally. This level of political polarization has made it difficult to build broad-based political coalitions and has contributed to the breakdown of the political system at times of crisis.

Weak political institutions: Brazil has a presidential system of government, with a strong executive and weak legislative and judicial branches. This has made it difficult to hold the executive accountable and has contributed to the concentration of power in the hands of a few individuals, which has in turn contributed to instability. According to a study by the Latin American Public Opinion Project (LAPOP), only 35% of Brazilians said they had confidence in their national government, and only 28% said they had confidence in their political parties.

Regional and ethnic tensions: Brazil is a large and diverse country, with significant regional and ethnic tensions. These tensions have at times played a role in political instability, as different groups have sought to assert their rights and interests.

Short-term political orientation: Brazilian politics has often been characterized by a focus on short-term gains rather than long-term planning and stability. This has made it difficult to address structural problems and has contributed to a cycle of political instability.

Corruption: Corruption has also been a significant factor in political instability in Brazil. The country has a long history of corruption at all levels of government, which has undermined the legitimacy of the political system and contributed to public discontent. According to data from Transparency International, Brazil ranked 105th out of 180 countries on the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index, with a score of 40 out of 100 (100 being the least corrupt).