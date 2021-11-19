Brazilian Journalist Apologises For Saying Brazil Would Need To Kill Jews To Get Rich

A journalist working for Brazil’s largest broadcasters has apologised for saying on TV, that the only way his country could match Germany’s wealth is by killing its jews. On Thursday, popular media man Jose Carlos Bernardi issued a statement “apologising for the unfortunate remarks” that he had previously made. Notably, Germany, which is the largest economy in Europe, has a history of mass-murdering more than 6 million zionists under Nazi rule.

What did Bernardi say?

On Tuesday, Bernardi who works for Brazil’s largest radio and television station Jovem Pan participated in a discussion regarding former Brazilian president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva visit to Germany. During the confab, he was questioned on how Brazil could match Germany’s economic success. While a more diplomatic answer was expected, Bernardi cited the post World War II era and said that “attacking” and” killing a gazillion of jews” was the only way to attain that level of financial success.

"Only by attacking Jews will we get there. If we kill a gazillion Jews and appropriate their economic power, then Brazil will get rich. That’s what happened with Germany after the war.”

His anti-semitic remarks triggered massive outrage not only in Brazil but also internationally. According to the Brazilian newspaper, Jornal do Commercio. A prosecutor in Sao Paulo has said that he will file a lawsuit against the journalist inciting people to hatred. Others have lambasted him for reiterating the stereotype related to jews and wealth. Meanwhile, Antônio Campos Machado, a right-wing lawmaker has said that his office has pulled out of a consultation contract with Bernardi.

Increasing anti-Semitism

Notably, instances of anti-Semitism or hatred towards jews has been on rising in recent months. Last week, nationalists in Poland burnt a book representing a pact protecting the rights of Polish Jews. On Thursday, Polish nationalists in the city of Kalisz shouted ‘death to Jews' as they put the historical book on fire. Issued in 1264 by the then ruler of Poland, Boleslaw the Pious, the document penalised attacks on Zionists and had served as the base for the relationship between jews and non-jews in the country.

Image: bernarditv/twitter