Brazil's Big Cities Start Reopening Despite Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Brazil's biggest cities start reopening their economic activities amid the huge surge in coronavirus cases which is a serious matter of concern. Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state has confirmed a record number of COVID-19 related fatalities for the second day on June 10, according to the reports. According to the reports, Sau Paulo which is believed to be the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic reported 340 new deaths within the last 24 hours. According to the reports, it is a matter of concern as half of the shops in the city remained open on Wednesday.

7,72,416 confirmed cases

As per international media reports, the second hardest-hit Brazilian city, Rio de Janeiro's mayor has announced that malls will be reopening from Thursday onwards in a bid to ease the lockdown restrictions and revive the shattered economy. The malls situated in the city will be reopened from Thursday for four hours a day to reduce public access which would help curb the disease.

According to the John Hopkins tally, Brazil has confirmed 7,72,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is the second worst hit nations after US. As per the tally, the death toll in Brazil stands at 39,680 which is the third highest in world after US and UK.

The Brazilian government on June 7 had said that it will stop publishing data on coronavirus as it is 'not needed' and scrapped figures from its website. The health ministry said it would now be reporting cases and deaths in the past 24 hours.

As the decision evoked an outcry by the journalists and the members of Congress, Bolsonaro said "the cumulative data does not reflect the moment the country is in” on Twitter without any further explanation. He wrote, “additional measures are being taken to improve the reporting of cases".

Image: AP