Brazil's First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19 Infection

Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for the COVID-19, President Jair Bolsonaro's press office said in a statement on July 30, Thursday. As per reports, the statement mentioned that the first lady “is in good health and will follow all established protocols". It added that she is being accompanied by a team of medical experts.

READ: COVID-19: Brazil Starts International Flights Even As Country Crosses 2.5 Million Cases

Michelle Bolsonaro tests positive

According to the reports, Michelle Bolsonaro was last seen in public on Wednesday afternoon, when she attended an official event in Brasilia with her husband. The first lady's test results came just five days after the Brazilian President announced that he had recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Brazil has more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases and 90,000 deaths, second only to the United States.

READ: Brazil’s Bolsonaro Keeps Mum At First Event Since Recovery

Brazil reopens air travel

Meanwhile, on July 29, Brazil reopened it's doors to international air travel which had been banned since March due to the pandemic. This decision comes as the country continues to have the second-highest cases, after the United States. According to the reports, the government said that tourists from all countries can travel to Brazil as long as they have health insurance.

While Brazil has allowed tourists from all parts of the globe, the United Nations and the European Union are skeptical of the move. International travel has been partly permitted in Europe, but authorities are reluctant to allow tourists from Brazil due to the high number of cases.

President Bolsonaro has not been so much in favour of restrictions on economic activities. The situation has created a lot of pressure on the mayors and governors and has contributed to the worsening of the pandemic driven crisis.

READ: Brazil's Health Ministry Expects Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of December

READ: Brazilian Doctors In Dispute Over COVID-19 Treatment, Pressured To Prescribe Unproven Drug