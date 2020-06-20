Brazil's New COVID-19 Guidelines For Meatpackers Disappoints Prosecutor's Office

As the coronavirus contagion continues to escalate in Brazil, the country’s government has introduced new guidelines for meatpackers on June 19. Amid the growing risk of contracting the fatal COVID-19, the Brazilian government has recommended the people working in such sectors to remain at least a metre away from each other to reduce the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. However, according to an international media agency, these guidelines have been deemed inadequate by the labour prosecutors.

These guidelines, which were reportedly published after taking suggestions from the prosecutor’s office, have said that no COVID-19 tests are required for meatpackers. According to reports, a representative from the prosecutor’s office has said that the Brazilian government has ignored the essential recommendations they made including the maintenance of social distancing of at least 1.5 metres and mass testing if coronavirus. Moreover, they had also raised concerns over the material and quality of facemasks that should be used by workers.

Guidelines not in accordance with CDC

The recommendations by the Brazilian government for meatpackers are not in line with the suggestions put forth by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who said the meatpackers shall be at least two metres apart. This is also not the first time Brazil chose to take a different approach from the US CDC when it comes to responding to the global health crisis. Just after CDC cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients, Brazil said that they will now recommend the use of the anti-malarial drug to not only treat children but also pregnant women for early treatment of COVID-19.

According to media reports, the Brazilian health ministry held a press conference in Brasilia a few hours after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it is “not advisable” to use hydroxychloroquine for the patients infected with the novel coronavirus and cited a latest scientific research. Despite the concerns raised by health professions, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had also said that he has kept a box full of the anti-malarial drug at home for his mother.

Inputs: Agency/ Image: AP