Brazil's Parana state approaches Russia for COVID-19 vaccine deal

The Brazilian State of Parana, on August 11, said that it was in talks with Russia to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines. The announcement came hours after Moscow officially registered a coronavirus vaccine and claimed it to be ready for use. Brazil, which has second-highest coronavirus cases in the world, had previously claimed to start the distribution of AstraZeneca vaccine, if successful, by end of 2020.

Speaking to international media reporters, Joao Pedro Schonarth from the State Research Institute confirmed that talks with Moscow were underway. He also revealed that the state’s Governor Rathinho Junior was set to meet the Russian ambassador to Brazil, on Aug 12 to negotiate a possible deal. However, he did not specify if a deal would be signed or not.

5000 Brazilians in trial

The South American nation has reported a total of 3,057,470 cases still now, out of which 1,01, 752 people have died. Last month, country's health ministry said that it would start the distribution of 15.2 million dozens of Oxford/ AstraZeneca experimental vaccine against the COVID-19 if trials prove the vaccine is safe. Currently, the vaccine is in phase trials and a total of 5000 Brazilians have participated in the trials.

According to Secretary of Health Surveillance Arnoldo Correia de Medeiros, the first batch of vaccine is expected to arrive in Brazil in the second week of December. In addition, it expects the next batch to arrive by January next year and another 70 million by March and April.

Putin claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine works "quite effectively" and forms a "stable immunity" against the deadly disease. He stated that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated.

