Chile Reopens Border For COVID Vaccinated Foreigners, Asks To 'comply With Regulations'

In a major development for travel enthusiasts, Chile has opened its doors for fully vaccinated foreigners, according to Xinhua. All incoming passengers who wish to enter the South American country must present proof of full vaccination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test was taken no more than 72 hours before arrival and a vaccination passport. Notably, all the vaccine passports need to be validated by the Chilean Health ministry.

Chile, popular amongst tourists for its scenic national parks, is highly dependent on non-resident tourists, who account for 40 per cent of its total tourism revenue. According to Chile’s Health Chief Paula Daza, all non-resident travellers would also be required to undergo a mandatory 5-day quarantine along with medical travel insurance. Meanwhile, unvaccinated tourists-including children - will only be allowed to enter under strict criteria, such as for humanitarian reasons.

"We call on all citizens and foreigners, whether residents or not, to behave responsibly and fully comply with the regulations in force," Chile's Undersecretary of Crime Prevention Maria Jose Gomez said during a press conference.

Countries that have reopened borders for foreigners

Sri Lanka

In its latest travel guidelines, the island has allowed fully vaccinated Indian travellers to enter its territory. As per the reports, anyone travelling from India, with both the doses of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccine, will be allowed entry.

Turkey

While Turkey allowed Indian travellers weeks ago, it has now eased quarantine rules for them. Starting September 4, Indian passengers have been exempted from mandatory quarantine given they have been fully inoculated using COVID vaccines approved for emergency use by WHO or the Turkish administration. As of now, Covishield has been given the green light by WHO, while Turkish health officials have okayed Sputnik.

Switzerland

Switzerland, which is significantly dependent on tourism, was one of the first countries on the European continent to reopen its doors for Indian tourists. As per the reports, passengers who have received both the jabs of Covishield, will not be required to undergo quarantine on arrival.

France

A major tourist and student hub, France has put India on its Amber List. According to multiple reports, passengers who have received both the jabs of Covishield or with any vaccine approved by the country will be allowed entry into the country. Notably, the passengers are required to carry their vaccine passports.

Image: AP/Representative