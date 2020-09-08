Colombia: 11 People Dead In Group Killings In Different Regions

At least 11 people have been killed in three separate group massacres in Colombia, police confirmed on September 7. Violence in the South American nation has lowered since the government signed a peace deal with the country’s main rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in 2016. However, recent massacres have to lead to mass homicides making it the deadlist since the pact was signed.

Speaking to international media, the police revealed that all these killing took place in the last three days. On September 7, five people were killed "presumably by an armed group" in the town of Zaragoza, Colonel Ever Gomez in Northwestern Antioquia. In another attack on Monday, three men died following an attack in Simiti, a town in neighbouring Bolivar, area's police told reporters.

33 group killings

Police also reported that an attack occurred in the town of Aguachica, in the Cesar region. A Venezuelan couple were killed and a third victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the same incident. Experts warn that Columbia is undergoing a new cycle of violence that has been marked by an increased number of homicides and massacres. According to the United Nations, 33 such group killings in different regions of the country took place between January 1 and August 17 this year.

