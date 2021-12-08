Colombia Celebrates Christmas Tradition 'Day Of The Little Candles' During Pandemic

Despite the nearly two-year battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Colombia on Tuesday celebrated with fervour its traditional Day of the Little Candles welcoming Christmas. The day is commemorated every year on December 7 and embarks Christians on the Christmas festivities as they light traditional vigil on the eve of the Immaculate Conception.

Citizens beamed the candles and decorated the lanterns outside their homes and buildings, demonstrating the spirit of happiness. Entrances and facades of houses were decked up with Christmas motifs and streets blared with Christmas music, cafes and eateries were serving traditional food and sweets, unlike last year in 2019 when largely the state was reeling under the COVID-19 clampdown.

December 7 is celebrated as the vigil of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary and families light up candles of all colours known as velitas and decorate home entrances with lanterns. People observe a moment of thankfulness and make wishes about the Christmas festivities and year ahead. wishes are sent by lightening the colourful candles at homes, streets, parks, shopping centres, and public places.

Celebrate open society this holiday season. Now and throughout the year, let’s work together to ensure human rights for all. // A boy lights candles during the Day of the Little Candles celebrations in Colombia, the traditional start of the Christmas season. pic.twitter.com/njTT8nJq8I — Open Society Foundations (@OpenSociety) December 25, 2018

Day of the Little Candles DEC7(Spanish:Día de las Velitas)is one of the most observed traditional holidays inColombia pic.twitter.com/7Aghwn8dxV — Nilsson Santander (@NilsonSantander) December 7, 2013

Concert by Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra, fireworks, candles

According to the Latin American newspaper La Prensa, a crowd gathered to enjoy a concert by the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra in the central Bolívar Square. Families were seen holding candles and celebrating the festivities. Columbian church Catedral Primada de Colombia, located in the square, was decked up with lights and decorations where citizens let off fireworks and danced to soft music. In the Bronx Creative District, a newly developed hub of the creative businesses, children lit candles and hung around with the families and prayed for the year ahead, while famous El Tunal and Simón Bolívar parks witnessed festive crowd exchanging gifts and celebrating.

Columbia’s tallest buildings in Bogotá, Colpatria Tower, which hosts the shopping malls witnessed a large crowd during their hours for Christmas shopping. The shops were decorated with lights and Christmas decorations. In Columbia’s Plaza de la Paz in Barranquilla, the main city, a giant Christmas tree was lighted up that attracted the crowd.