Colombia Tax Reform Protests Continue As President Withdraws Bill; Finance Minister Quits

Despite the withdrawal of the proposed tax reforms by the right-wing administration of President Ivan Duque, tens of thousands of Columbians and members of trade unions continued their violent protests in the streets of Columbia on Monday. At least 17 have been reported dead so far in major clashes between the demonstrators and the police across different cities, Colombia's office of the ombudsman said in a statement. The tax reforms, contested as hiking financial pressure on low- and middle-income groups was shelved after widespread opposition and angst from the opposition lawmakers in Columbia and the citizens, many of whom demanded the levelling of sales tax on utilities. Colombia’s finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigned earlier yesterday following five days of outrage which included riots and violent clashes as citizens demanded scrapping of 19 percent of sales tax on gasoline and the government's expansion of the country’s tax base.

“Withdrawing this tax reform or not is not what should be debated,” Duque said in a nationally televised speech. “The real debate is how to guarantee the continuation of social programs," he had argued. As nationwide angst flared in aftermath of his remarks, the Columbian President said in a video address, "I am asking Congress to withdraw the law proposed by the finance ministry and urgently process a new law that is the fruit of consensus, in order to avoid financial uncertainty." Although, sought to rewrite the tax reform plan which he described will stabilize Colombia's finances across every stratum.

Las grandes mayorias se movilizan en paz, y dicen no al saqueo. No a la violencia #CaliDiceSiaLaVida pic.twitter.com/hUkXLrbMNn — Jorge Ivan Ospina (@JorgeIvanOspina) May 1, 2021

Despite pulling back the tax reform proposal, protesters continued the marches condemning the Columbia government’s “mishandling” of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they alleged that the withdrawal of the tax proposal “wasn’t enough”. Rallies were held in Columbia’s populous cities including Bogota and Cali, as well as Medellin, Barranquilla, and Cartagena. In many cities, aggravated protesters clashed with the law enforcement, who used tear gas canisters and stun grenades to disperse the angry mob. Last week, a police officer was stabbed by the reform seekers in the city of Soacha south of Bogota, incident demonstrators told reporters on the ground was flared by officers’ human rights abuses against the protesting crowd. "The vast majorities mobilize in peace and say no to looting. No to violence," Cali Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina said on Twitter, sharing the video footage of the anti-bill marches.

[Police block a road as truckers and their vehicles take part in a national strike against the tax reform in Bogota, Colombia, on May 3. Credit: Fernando Vergara/AP Photo]

[Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks carry empty coffins during a national strike to protest a government proposal that would raise taxes, in Bogotá, Colombia. Credit: Fernando Vergara/AP File]

'Consensus' on temporary taxes, argued President

The government’s proposed reform, as the Duque said in a broadcast, was aimed at Columbians earning above $656 per month. The proposal would have eliminated the key exemptions and surged the value-added tax (VAT) on goods and services. Duque said there was a “consensus” on the temporary taxes on the businesses and higher tax implement on the wealthiest. Tens of thousands of Columbians expressed outrage at tax hikes as the economy was battered by the coronavirus pandemic and businesses had largely struggled to survive due to the clampdowns. As the outrage spiralled nationwide, protesters vandalised and ransacked buildings, and caused damage to the property, as they confronted the police in a national outcry of pandemic-related poverty, loss of jobs and rising unemployment. Columbian Twitter also expressed outrage at the administrative policies, demanding reforms as they ran the #FixTheCountry hashtag.

Columbia‘s finance minister resigned after the Colombians protested against tax reform’s. The finance minister withdrew the tax plan from congress in response to the protests. We will protest and they will fix it or resign. #FixTheCountry — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 3, 2021

It's simple, since the president is the one who nominate them, I suggest he should be bold enough to assign duties to everyone, who ever refuse or failed in 6 months should be replaced by someone, this will create competency among our sleeping ministers #FixTheCountry — Taufiq Saeed (@TaufiqGh) May 3, 2021

2) Former Fin Min Carrasquilla had designed the tax reform, aimed at raising $6.7B for Colombia’s gov’t. Columbia is struggling to pay debts, while attempting to provide poor families w/subsidies to mitigate covid impacts. — fred walton (@fredwalton216) May 3, 2021

Columbia ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡´ Anti Govt, Anti Tax Reform. Somehow In the midst of a global Pandemic, businesses and families struggling to survive, somehow the Govt sees fit to tax the hell out of The People. Welcome to the New Normal. It's the to RISE. Long Live Freedom ðŸ‘Š pic.twitter.com/LY8xqupY8r — âœ–ï¸GAMEâž•OVERâœ–ï¸ (@umustrise) May 3, 2021

Violent Protests In #Columbia Featured A Motorcycle Cop Getting Set On Fire With A Molotov Cocktail



Colombians protesting a tax reform plan took to the streets Saturday for the fourth straight day, even after the president vowed to withdraw most unpopular parts of the package pic.twitter.com/oifIOS21sI — David Morrissey (@DavidMo73091314) May 3, 2021

3-3) "TAX REFORM EPISODE", the future would not be so bright in this country. I'm pretty sure NO ONE from current #Columbia ian GOV has read the book entitled "Seeing Like A State" written by James C. Scott. If they did, they would have not gone for this political suicide TAX-REF — M. Sirani (@MSirani) May 3, 2021