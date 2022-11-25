Couple Discovers 'alien Hand' On Brazil Beach; Marine Biologist Says 'it Belonged To...'

On November 20, Leticia Gomes Santiago and her boyfriend Devanir Souza discovered an unusual skeletal hand while walking on the beach in Ilha Comprida, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. As per Sputnik report, Leticia suggested that the discovery could be part of an alien and wondered, "We think it is not human because of the size and amount of bones. What could it possibly be?"

After discovering it on the Brazil beach, the couple filmed the hand with long boney fingers next to Leticia's flip-flop to show the size of the find.

A shocked couple allegedly discovers “alien hand” that washed up on a beach in Brazil 🤯👽 pic.twitter.com/3Rq1NrstbK — اسماعيل (@ROPKVICTOR) November 24, 2022

The mysterious creature which the duo found looks like a massive blob and it smelled like “decomposing mammal,” as per the who stumbled across it, reported NY Post.

“We always prioritize leaving the bones on the beach so it does not interfere with the cycling of nutrients within the ecosystem,” Henrique Chupill, the spokesperson for IPEC, told Jam Press. “Eventually, when there is some scientific interest, we collect them to be used in studies. If they are recently-deceased animals, we collect them to perform necropsies and identify the cause of death," the spokesperson added.

Alien hand at Brazil Beach?

The images have been analysed by marine biologist Eric Comin who stated that the hand probably belonged to a cetacean, an aquatic mammal that includes whales or dolphins. He further commented while looking at the decomposition that the animal died about 18 months ago. His judgments were based on the first glance and testing it more will be needed to pinpoint exactly which sea creature it could be, although he is convinced that the mysterious hand could be a dolphin.