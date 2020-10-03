Guatemala Vice President Reyes Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi On 151st Birth Anniversary

Guatemala's Vice President Guillermo Castillo Reyes paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary in an event at the National Palace of Culture on Friday, October 2. According to reports, Indian Ambassador BS Mubarak also attended the event and presented a plaque as well as Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography to the Guatemalan leader.

Read: Burj Khalifa Honours Mahatma Gandhi On 151st Birth Anniversary With Marvelous Light Show

Reyes on importance of Gandhi's message

The Guatemalan leader spoke during the event and highlighted the importance of Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence and peace. Indian Embassy in Guatemala's official Twitter account posted about the event.

Vice President of Guatemala @GuilleCastilloR participated in an event to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi. Ambassador of India @mubarakbs presented a plaque on #Mahatma150 and the Autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti @MEAIndia @ICCR_Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fhl7ZDYRHg — India in Guatemala (@IndiaInGuate) October 2, 2020

Read: Gandhi Jayanti: Listen To Sparsh Shah's Version Of Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Song

UN Chief remembers Gandhi's message

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke at an event titled ‘Gandhi@150: A non-violent approach to peace and development’. During his address, Guterres re-emphasised the importance of non-violence and peaceful protest and called for a global ceasefire. Gandhi Jayanti is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence.

During the event, Guterres also express a sense of hope despite the constant ‘mistrust’ in the international community and said “now is the time” to intensify the efforts. Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “common enemy”, the UN Sec-Gen called for a global ceasefire and urged the leaders to make it a reality by the end of 2020.

(Image: @IndiaInGuate/Twitter)

Read: Mizoram Guv, CM Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Read: UN Chief Guterres Remembers Gandhi's Message Of Non-violence, Urges Global Ceasefire