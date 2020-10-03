UN Chief Guterres Remembers Gandhi's Message Of Non-violence, Urges Global Ceasefire

Celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to be inspired by the spirit of Gandhi and unite against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking on a virtual event titled ‘Gandhi@150: A non-violent approach to peace and development’, Guterres said that the day re-emphasises the “remarkable” power of non-violence and peaceful protest. Gandhi Jayanti is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence.

"This international day highlights the remarkable power of non-violence and peaceful protest. It is also a timely reminder to strive to pull values that Gandhi lived by -- the promotion of dignity, equal protection for all and communities living together in peace," UN Sec-Gen said.

Gueterres calls for global ceasefire

While speaking at an event anchored by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti, Guterres expressing hope amid the constant ‘mistrust’ in the community and said “now is the time” to intensify the efforts. Referring to the global health crisis as a “common enemy”, the UN Sec-Gen called for a global ceasefire and urged the leaders to make it a reality by the end of 2020. He then further listed how a ceasefire would contribute to lower the risk of famine and other sufferings.

Guterres said, “On this year's observance we have a special duty -- stop the fighting to focus on common enemy that is COVID-19. There is only one winner of conflict during a pandemic -- the virus itself. I call for a global ceasefire. Today we need a new push by the international community to make this a reality by the end of this year."

"Ceasefires ease immense suffering, helps to lower the risk of famine and create space for negotiations for peace...Now is the time to intensify our efforts. Let us be inspired by the spirit of Gandhi and the enduring principles of UN Charter,” he added.

Image: @antonioguterres/Twitter